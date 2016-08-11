Ighalo signs new Watford contract

Watford striker Odion Ighalo has committed his future to the club after signing a new five-year contract at Vicarage Road.

The 27-year-old played a starring role for Watford last season, scoring 17 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions, helping the club to finish 13th in the Premier League.

The Nigerian joined the club in 2014, following a successful spell on loan from Udinese, and Watford owner Giampolo Pozzo resisted approaches from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in order to retain Ighalo's services.

OFFICIAL: Odion Ighalo has signed a new five-year contract with . Congratulations ! August 11, 2016

The new contract extends Ighalo's previous contract by a year, and the striker's commitment to the cause comes as a boost to new manager Walter Mazzarri ahead of Watford's opening Premier League fixture of 2016/17 against Southampton.