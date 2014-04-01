Ignjovski to leave Bremen at end of the season

The Serbia international joined Bremen from OFK Beograd in 2011 following a spell on loan at 1860 Munich, but has found Bundesliga starts hard to come by during the current campaign.

And, with Bremen battling against relegation, the 23-year-old has now confirmed that he will depart the Weserstadion in search of pastures new.

"I have informed the club on Monday that I'll go to the end of the season," he is quoted as saying by Bild. "It was a difficult decision.

"The aim was not primarily about money. I'm a defensive midfield player and want to prove myself in the future in this position.

"I had a wonderful time here. I assure you that I will give everything to the last second, so Werder remain in the Bundesliga."

Ignjovski has been heavily linked with a move to top-flight rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, but he insisted that no decision has yet been taken.

"I will not comment on that. Where I go next is not fixed yet," he added.

Ignjovski has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Bremen this season.