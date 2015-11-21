Ilicic: 'Lucky' Inter not good enough to win Scudetto

Inter are not good enough to win Serie A and have benefited from "a lot of luck" so far this season, according to Fiorentina attacker Josip Ilicic.

Roberto Mancini's side sit level on points with Fiorentina at the summit of the Italian top flight, with defending champions Juventus having struggled in the early part of the campaign.

But Ilicic, who has scored four league goals in nine appearances, does not believe Inter will go the distance.

"I spoke with [Inter goalkeeper] Samir Handanovic. They are great in defence but have had a lot of luck," Ilicic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Inter don't seem like they are good enough to win the Scudetto, even though Ivan Perisic, Stevan Jovetic and Adem Ljajic are great players.

"We can win the title. We have shown that on the field. I think it will be difficult but it will depend on how we face a slump whenever it comes.

"[Coach Paulo] Sousa has already won three titles [in Hungary, Israel and Switzerland] but he has always overcome adversity when doing so."

Asked who the favourites to be crowned Serie A champions were, Ilicic - who also wrote off the chances of Napoli - added: "Roma. They play great football while they have great alternatives.

"They will be without Mohamed Salah and Gervinho in the coming matches, but Juan Iturbe and Alessandro Florenzi are great players as well."