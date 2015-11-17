'I'll stay as long as the club wants me' - Martinez commits to Atletico

Jackson Martinez has vowed to stay at Atletico Madrid for as long as he is wanted, after an inauspicious start to his career at Vicente Calderon.

The Colombia striker moved to the 2013-14 Liga champions in the off-season, following a prolific spell for Porto which saw him net 67 goals in 90 Primeira Liga appearances.

However, Martinez has struggled in the early months of his time at Atletico, scoring just three times in 15 games across all competitions.

Martinez's form has led some to suggest he could look for a move away at the end of the season, but he is determined to prove himself.

"That [whether he will leave] is a question you need to ask the coach," Martinez told La Sexta.

"I try and work hard in every game. I'm trying to adapt bit by bit but I do acknowledged that my productivity could be higher.

"The team is securing good results and I just need to keep working hard.

"I'll keep fighting and I have no intention, as has been said, to leave at the end of the season.

"I want to struggle and wear this shirt and I'll stay at the club as long as the club wants me to. So much of this is linked in to results, we all know that."

Martinez is an injury doubt for Atletico's trip to Real Betis on Sunday after sustaining an ankle injury while on international duty.