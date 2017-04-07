I'm a very lucky supporter - Rodgers delighted with Celtic extension

Brendan Rodgers considers himself a very lucky supporter having agreed a new four-year contract at Celtic in the week following their Scottish Premiership title win.

Celtic sealed a sixth consecutive crown with a 5-0 victory over Hearts on Sunday, before announcing Rodgers' extension, securing his future until 2021, on Friday.

With his side unbeaten in domestic competitions this term, the former Liverpool boss believes he is "very, very lucky" to have the opportunity to manage Celtic.

"It was an easy decision for me," Rodgers said. "Personally and professionally, I'm in a great place. A few years ago I might have been in a rush, but you learn through experience to appreciate what you have.

"What I have here is that I'm a supporter who got very, very lucky, but hopefully I can help to develop the club along with the people who are already here."

Despite Celtic's fine campaign, Rodgers is hoping to oversee further improvements within the club during his time in charge.

"There's a lot more to achieve and it's a really exciting period for the club," he said.

"I thoroughly enjoy working with the players - what I've always tried to do going into clubs is to improve individual players, make them better and make the teams better.

"Ultimately, to get a feeling around the club that is exciting, on and off the park, that's our aim here."