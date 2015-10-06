'I'm ready to go' - Bale

Wales forward Gareth Bale insists he is ready for his side's Euro 2016 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Real Madrid star has been battling a calf injury, but looks set to play a key role as Wales close in on their first major tournament in 58 years.

But Bale said he was fit and ready for Saturday's clash in Zenica, as well as the meeting with Andorra three days later.

"The calf is OK," he said.

"I had a nice 20 minutes to open it up and get the legs going ready for the next two games.

"I've prepared well for the last couple of weeks doing my rehab. I'm ready to go."

Wales are top of Group B heading into the final two fixtures, sitting a point clear of Belgium and five ahead of Israel.

Bale said manager Chris Coleman and his team's hard work was paying off.

"We have been working hard for many years to be in this position," he said.

"We have all been playing with each other for six to eight years. The manager has come in and been amazing."