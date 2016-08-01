Immobile hopes to impress Italy boss Ventura at Lazio

Ciro Immobile is hoping to get his career back on track at Lazio and retain a place in the Italy set-up under new national team coach Giampiero Ventura.

Immobile was part of Ventura's Torino side that secured European qualification after finishing seventh in Serie A in 2013-14, leading the league's scoring charts with 22 goals.

The 26-year-old was unable to establish himself at Borussia Dortmund, but, despite an unspectacular stint at Sevilla and loan spell back at Torino, was selected by Antonio Conte to represent Italy at Euro 2016.

After completing his transfer to the Stadio Olimpico, Immobile hopes to prove worthy of a spot in Ventura's Azzurri side.

"This year is a season of revival – I hope it is for me and for Lazio and that we can do important things together," said the striker when presented to the media on Monday.

"This is the right choice. Joining Lazio at 26 years old, I'm in my prime.

"Now that I'm back in Italy, Mr Ventura will see me more closely. Everyone wants to be in the national team so I will have to give it my best.

"A specific number of goals can never be promised, but I'll always give everything on the pitch."

Immobile joins as a replacement for veteran striker Miroslav Klose, who left Lazio at the end of the previous campaign.

The Italian acknowledged it will be a challenge to follow in Klose's footsteps but hopes to help his new club push for Champions League football in the coming years.

"It's definitely a great responsibility [to fill in for Klose] and I hope for the best," added Immobile.

"Miro has left great memories here. He was a great champion, as many before him have been here. The Lazio striker always has great responsibilities.

"Lazio is a club that must aspire to get as high as possible in the standings, to reach the Champions League – but I am not saying for this season."