Important weeks ahead at Bayern, admits Gotze

After his two goals for Germany on international duty, Mario Gotze is aiming to make an impact on the domestic stage with Bayern Munich team over the coming weeks.

The attacker scored a brace in Germany's 3-1 victory over Poland in their Euro 2016 qualifier last week, but has struggled to secure a starting berth for Pep Guardiola's side so far this campaign.

However, he is hoping his form for the national team can help him regain a place against Augsburg this weekend, with Bayern now missing Arjen Robben - who was injured during the Netherlands' loss to Iceland - although Kingsley Coman is an option after his arrival from Juventus.

"Now begins the important few weeks at Bayern, and I am very happy [there]," Gotze, who has started in just one of Bayern's four games this season, told Bild.

"It was just a lot of fun and the games were very good and successful for both the team and myself.

"If you hit the target, which is of course even better, all in all it was nice days [with the national team], and that will be good for me going back."