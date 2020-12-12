Impressive Barnsley secure derby win away to Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley secured a second win on the bounce thanks to two-first half goals as they beat local rivals Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.

Cauley Woodrow and Dominik Frieser won a difficult game for the Tykes, who climb to 13th in the Championship table. Wednesday remain rock bottom of the division.

Owls boss Tony Pulis made two changes from the side which lost to Huddersfield on Tuesday night, as Joost van Aken and Chey Dunkley replaced Massimo Luongo and the injured Julian Borner.

Barnsley manager Valerian Ismael made just one change to his starting line-up as Frieser replaced Luke Thomas who dropped to the bench.

Despite Barnsley taking the points, the hosts opened the scoring with the first chance of the game in the fourth minute. Owls midfielder Josh Windass latched on to a Barry Bannan pass, chipped Barnsley goalkeeper Jack Walton and tapped into an empty net.

A Barnsley equaliser followed in the 14th minute when a Matty James corner found Woodrow who fired in a bullet header from close range.

Sheffield Wednesday had the next chance of the half. A long Callum Paterson throw found Dunkley who could only head over the bar in the 22nd minute of his debut.

The third goal of the game followed and was scored by Barnsley’s Frieser in the 35th minute. The midfielder blasted the visitors ahead, netting from close range as he capitalised on clever link-up play from James, Callum Brittain and Conor Chaplin in the build-up.

Owls midfielder Kadeem Harris flew down the right at the start of the second period and forced Barnsley shot-stopper Walton into an acrobatic save in the 48th minute.

Wednesday continued to press and when the ball broke for Windass in the 50th minute, Walton once again came to Barnsley’s rescue.

Chaplin had a 54th-minute effort ruled out for offside, and a powerful effort from Wednesday’s Joey Pelupessy was pushed on to the crossbar by Walton in the 78th minute. The closest the hosts came to an equaliser in the derby.

Home boss Pulis made a double change in the 81st minute, Izzy Brown and Jordan Rhodes sent on, but neither were able to grab an equaliser for Wednesday.