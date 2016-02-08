Impressive Sturridge and returning Coutinho in contention - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Daniel Sturridge is likely to play in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at West Ham on Tuesday, while Philippe Coutinho is also an option after a month out.

The England striker has been struggling with a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute in the 2-2 Premier League draw against Sunderland on Saturday.

Klopp divulged that the initial plan was for Sturridge to make an appearance from the bench in that game after being impressed with the 26-year-old's progress in training.

"We have not decided on starting line up yet," the former Borussia Dortmund boss said at his pre-match media conference.

"Sturridge was fit enough to be on bench on Saturday and was very impressive in Friday's session.

"We would have liked to bring him on [against Sunderland], but the game had a different story with a few early changes.

"We had hoped he would play for 15 minutes but it didn't happen."

Klopp is also expecting Coutinho and Divock Origi to be involved at Upton Park after their respective injury absences, but warned he would not start them and Sturridge in the same team.

"I hope to have Divock and Philippe Coutinho in the squad," he said.

"It is complicated because extra-time is possible. They can't all start together because then we have to make three changes. It is complicated with changing so we have to look at who will start – the whole game would be too much for all three.

"It is always about who is available and who played the last game. We have too many players in training at the moment, we have 38 with the young lads involved.

"On Tuesday we will name a squad but it will not be like [the young team] at Exeter because a lot of players are now available."