Iñaki Williams shakes off injury to make amazing 237th straight LaLiga appearance

Athletic Club attacker Iñaki Williams recovered from an ankle injury in time to continue his incredible run of appearances in LaLiga.

Williams was injured during Athletic's 4-0 win at Cadiz last weekend – his 236th consecutive game for the Basque outfit in LaLiga – and was expected to miss Sunday's clash at home to Espanyol.

But the 28-year-old was named in the starting line-up by coach Ernesto Valverde and played the opening 71 minutes in his side's 1-0 loss to Espanyol.

Both Iñaki and brother Nico featured from the outset in Athletic's first defeat of the season, but neither were on the pitch when Martin Braithwaite netted a late winner for the visitors.

The elder of the Williams brothers, Iñaki has not missed a match in LaLiga for six-and-a-half years.

He broke the previous record of 203 consecutive appearances, set by Juan Antonio Larrañaga of Real Sociedad between 1986 and 1992, in a home match against Deportivo Alaves last year.

And on Sunday, he extended that mark to 237 – a record which seems unlikely to be broken for a long, long time.