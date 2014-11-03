Indian Premier League: Chennaiyin hosts leaders

Atletico hold a two-point advantage at the top of the table after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kerala Blasters last time out.

Since then they were boosted by the news that coach Antonio Lopez's four-match suspension was halved after a successful appeal, with a two-game suspended ban handed out if he is guilty of another breach of discipline.

The Spaniard was involved in an altercation with FC Goa midfielder Robert Pires during the half-time break in Atletico's 2-1 win last month.

Lopez will be able to return to the touchline for the home clash with Pune City on Friday, having already served one game of his ban, but he will not be in the dugout at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin responded to their first defeat of the season at Delhi Dynamos in emphatic fashion, as they thrashed Mumbai City 5-1 last Tuesday.

Elano inspired that resounding victory, scoring twice to take his tally to five goals in four games and also setting up another two goals for Marco Materazzi's side, who have a game in hand over the leaders.

Atletico then on Friday host a Pune side still licking their wounds from a 2-1 defeat to the Blasters last Thursday.

Mumbai will attempt to build on their 1-0 win over Kerala on Sunday by beating Delhi Dynamos at home on Wednesday.

The bottom two meet on Thursday, when Kerala and Goa go in search of their second victories.