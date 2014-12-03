Indian Super League Wrap: Goa's fine run continues

Zico's Goa side put visiting NorthEast United to the sword to win 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and secure a fourth win from their last five games which moves them second in the table.

Romeo Fernandes opened the scoring with a cool finish after being released by Miroslav Slepicka - the winger in the process netting the 100th goal of the inaugural competition.

Goa's lead was doubled before half-time with Fernandes again involved as his swift run led a home counter-attack which was ultimately finished by Slepicka.

Former Brazil left-back Andre Santos rounded off the scoring to help Goa leapfrog Atletico de Kolkata into second after their 0-0 draw at the Delhi Dynamos.

Chennaiyin confirmed their place in the post-season shake-up with a 1-0 win at the Kerala Blasters.

Marco Materazzi's men have been the standout side in the competition this term, but were made to work by a Blasters side still fighting for a top-four spot.

Blasters were dealt a blow 20 minutes in when player-coach David James had to substitute himself due to injury, but they held out strongly until the closing stages.

Bruno Pelissari finally wore down the Kerala defence to snatch three points three minutes from time and give Chennaiyin the chance to relax in the regular season's final rounds.

Pune City took advantage of Kerala's defeat to move into the fourth and final play-off spot courtesy of a 2-0 win at home to Mumbai City on Wednesday.