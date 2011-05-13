Indonesia bows to FIFA pressure

Local oil tycoon Arifin Panigoro, who launched a breakaway Indonesian Premier League (LPI), and army general George Toisutta are not shortlisted for the PSSI presidency in the May 20 elections in the capital Jakarta, according to a caretaker committee running the football association.

The PSSI electoral appeal committee previously argued both candidates should be allowed to run for the presidency as they had no criminal records, local Indonesian media reported.

"We, the normalisation committee, will not respond to the appeal results made by those who have no rights," committee chairman Agum Gumelar said in a televised news conference.

The committee shortlisted 20 names to compete for the PSSI chairman's job.

FIFA last month intervened directly and set up the "normalisation" committee following chaotic scenes in the PSSI elections after a break-in by opponents of former chairman Nurdin Halid, who was jailed in 2007 for misusing funds but continued to run the PSSI from his cell.