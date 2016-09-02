Infantino: Football history made after video replays

FIFA president Gianni Infantino claimed "football history" had been made after successful use of video replays in France's 3-1 international friendly win over Italy on Thursday.

Anthony Martial and Olivier Giroud struck either side of Graziano Pelle in the first half before Layvin Kurzawa sealed the result for France in the closing stages in Bari.

However, the story of the match was the offline trial of video replays, used when Italy protested a handball by Kurzawa after a header from Daniele De Rossi.

"You could see that the referee stopped play for a couple of seconds and during those seconds the two referees in the truck verified that there was no penalty," Infantino told Rai TV.

The 46-year-old added: "We've seen football history here. We're in 2016 so it's about time to try it.

"Of course, we can't resolve every problem that comes up but let's see if we can give the refs a hand on the key situations, without interrupting play too much."

More results from the offline test are expected to be revealed by Infantino on Friday.