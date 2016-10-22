Ingolstadt 3 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic rescues a point

Christian Pulisic's stoppage-time strike salvaged a point for Borussia Dortmund as they came from behind to draw 3-3 with lowly Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Tuchel's injury-hit side appeared to be facing a third league defeat of the campaign at the AudiSportpark on Saturday, only for substitute Pulisic to snatch a share of the spoils.

Markus Kauczinski's men had raced into a two-goal lead by the midway stage in the first-half – Dario Lezcano having followed up Almog Cohen's earlier volley.

Dortmund's stand-in captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hauled the visitors back into the game with his seventh Bundesliga goal of 2016-17 early in the second-half, only for his header to be immediately cancelled out by Lezcano's second of the game.

Adrian Ramos netted a second for Dortmund with 20 minutes remaining, but it looked as though Ingolstadt would hold firm to secure a first league win of the season, with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland pulling off a string of impressive stops.

But Nyland turned from hero to villain late on when he spilled Lukas Piszczek's header at the feet of Pulisic, the United States winger making no mistake in finally pulling Dortmund level.

Dortmund eased to victories in both of their meetings with Ingolstadt last term, but Tuchel's side found themselves behind after just six minutes.

Markus Suttner was the architect, delivering a sublime delivery from a free-kick on the right, with Cohen on hand to prod home on the volley.

Roman Weidenfeller denied the hosts a second goal moments later, the veteran goalkeeper – making his first Bundesliga appearance of the season – instinctively parrying away Lukas Hinterseer's acrobatic attempt.

And the hosts' pressure told again in the 24th minute, Suttner again the provider with another fantastic free-kick – Lezcano rising highest to plant a powerful header into the left-hand corner.

Ingolstadt should have had a third shortly after the half-hour mark, but Hinterseer failed to find the target after connecting with Lezcano's cross.

Dortmund went close as the interval approached, however, Aubameyang drilling a free-kick just over the crossbar while, at the other end, Weidenfeller did well to keep out Lezcano's close-range strike.

Tuchel switched to a back three following the restart, introducing Pulisic in place of Park Joo-ho.

But it was Ousmane Dembele who finally unlocked Ingolstatdt's defence, the Frenchman picking out Aubameyang with a fine cross and the skipper made no mistake with his header.

Ingolstadt wasted no time in restoring their two-goal cushion, though – Lezcano doubling his tally with an excellently placed first-time finish.

Dortmund's defence was a shambles, and Ingolstadt were just inches away from adding a fourth when Moritz Hartmann's strike hit the woodwork.

Tuchel's side seemed devoid of ideas as the half wore on, though Ramos did haul them back into proceedings once more with a venomous strike.

Nyland appeared to have preserved a precious win when he denied Felix Passlack and Mario Gotze late on, but the Norwegian keeper was helpless as he could only parry Piszczek's header straight to Pulisic, who bundled home.

Key Opta stats:

- Dortmund are without a Bundesliga win for 3 matches (D2, L1). They never had to wait longer with Thomas Tuchel as their coach.

- Dortmund were behind 0-2 after only 24 minutes, the last time that happened was in September 2014 versus Schalke (after 23 minutes back then). Ingolstadt have never lead 2-0 so fast in Bundesliga.

- Dortmund conceded 5 of their last 8 competitive goals after a set piece, Weidenfeller (who played his 1st BL match since 234 days) 4 of his last 5.

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was captain for the 1st time in Bundesliga, had a hand in 12 goals in his last 12 competitive matches (10 goals, 2 assists).

- Christian Pulisic, who has been subbed in at half time, had a hand in 2 goals vs. Ingolstadt (1 goal, 1 assist). He had a hand in 6 goals in his 9 competitive match this season (2 goals, 4 assists).