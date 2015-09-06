Ings confident of Liverpool response at United

Danny Ings has warned Manchester United to expect a Liverpool backlash when the Premier League arch rivals clash at Old Trafford after the international break.

Liverpool slumped to a surprise 3-0 home defeat against West Ham last weekend, the London club's first win at Anfield since 1963, with defensive lapses and a red card for Philippe Coutinho - which rules him out of the United game - providing cause for concern.

But Ings, who made his competitive Liverpool debut in the West Ham setback and scored at Old Trafford last season for former club Burnley, is confident that Brendan Rodgers' men will respond next Saturday.

"I think any game after a loss like that all the lads will be chomping at the bit to play and put things right, and with the quality we’ve got at this club, I'm sure we can do that," the striker told Liverpool's official website.

"It's a learning curve. A lot of the other teams at the top end [of the table] lost at the weekend as well but it’s a huge learning curve for us moving forward to make sure we don’t step our foot off the gas.

"At the start of a new season, teams come in fresh and hungry after pre-season and there are sometimes an upset in results. We were part of that unfortunately against West Ham, but we are moving forward and the confidence is still [high] in the camp.

"A few of the lads are away during the internationals now but I'm sure when they come back they will be hungry."