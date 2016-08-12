Ings eyeing success under 'ruthless' Klopp

Danny Ings has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's ruthless streak, and is eyeing a place in the German's first team at Anfield.

The England forward spent most of last season recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, featuring under Klopp for the first time on the final day.

However, with pre-season coming to an end, Ings has had time to see his boss at work, identifying a number of attributes he believes can bring Liverpool success.

"[Klopp] is ruthless with his work-rate, which is great for us as professionals because that's what we're paid to do, we're paid to work hard," he told Sky Sports.

"The way he trains is intense, very tactical, and it's good to be a part of. You could see the lads developing as a team, and now that he's got a pre-season under his belt he should be stronger.

"He's very passionate about the game, and if you're not matching that passion on the pitch you're going to have a problem. Everyone has bought into his methods and we're a force at the moment.

"I don't want to put pressure on the team but I can see us doing very, very well this season. We've got a very good understanding of what the manager wants."

And though Ings must compete with a strong attacking group, including Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Christian Benteke, he is confident of getting an opportunity with Klopp.

"I wouldn't be surprised with this manager if a striker scores two goals in one game, he finds another striker more suited to the next opponents," he added.

"He's really big in having everyone in the team, and that's why he's been such a successful manager. He likes to have everyone in tip-top shape."