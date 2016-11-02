Ings out for the season with knee injury

Liverpool striker Danny Ings will miss the rest of this season due to knee cartilage surgery, the Premier League club have confirmed

Ings sustained the injury to his right knee during last week's 2-1 EFL Cup fourth-round victory over Tottenham.

The 24-year-old will go under the knife in London on Wednesday and is likely to be sidelined for between seven to nine months.

It is the latest serious knee injury to dog the former Burnley forward, who had his 2015-16 campaign ended last October when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training.

The Tottenham match was Ings' second appearance this term having also featured as a substitute against Derby County in the previous round.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "To say we are gutted would be an understatement; he is such a great boy and has worked so hard that he deserves better luck than this.

"It is typical of Danny's personality, on and off the pitch, that he picked up this injury to his knee when courageously trying to win the ball back for his team by making a tackle.

"But it is this same personality that means he will come back as good and as strong from this latest setback as he has done in the past.

"I'm told the likely lay off is anywhere from between seven to nine months. He is mentally strong, physically strong and will have the very best treatment and rehab possible to make sure when he returns he is ready to play for us at the level we know he is capable of."