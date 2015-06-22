Ings ready to fight for Liverpool place

Danny Ings says he is relishing the challenge of fighting for a place in the Liverpool team following his move from Burnley.

Ings agreed to join Liverpool earlier this month when his contract with Burnley, relegated from the Premier League last season, expires at the end of June.

The Bournemouth academy graduate - who spent time on loan at non-league Dorchester Town in the 2010-11 season before leaving Dean Court for Turf Moor - scored 11 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last term.

But he will have plenty of competition for places in a Liverpool side that boast the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling, Mario Balotelli, Rickie Lambert and Divock Origi among their attacking options.

Speaking after England's 1-0 win over Sweden at the UEFA Under-21 Championship on Sunday, Ings said: "Words can't describe it, the move that I've got for myself.

"At the same time, I've worked my way from the bottom, so it is even more special for me.

"It is a challenge I am looking forward to. I never sort of get complacent with anything like that and now I've got that move I will work even harder to try and get into that team and be the best professional I can be."