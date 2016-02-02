Ings steps up injury rehab

Liverpool forward Danny Ings is set to step up his rehabilitation programme this week as he looks to overcome a knee ligament injury.

Scans showed Ings suffered a tear of his anterior cruciate ligament in October, just days after Jurgen Klopp took charge at Liverpool.

The 23-year-old joined the club in the off-season and had scored three goals in eight appearances for Liverpool before being sidelined.

The forward, who was hopeful of making England's Euro 2016 squad, is set to return to light training.

"I had lunch with [Ings] a few minutes ago," Klopp said on Monday.

"He’s not in the perfect way, but Tuesday will be his first time outside again.

"He’s still a long way away from being available but he’s here."