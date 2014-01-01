Iniesta aiming for Barcelona clean sweep

Gerardo Martino's side sit top of La Liga having lost just once in their 17 games before the mid-season break, and face last-16 ties in both the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey in the coming weeks.

And Iniesta - who has won six Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and two Copa del Reys in a glittering career at Camp Nou - wants Barca to repeat their treble of 2009 as he looks forward to helping Spain attempt to retain the World Cup later in the year.

The 29-year-old scored the extra-time winner for his country in the 2010 World Cup final, and has targeted further glory at Brazil 2014 after Vicente del Bosque's team made history by winning their third straight major tournament at the 2012 UEFA European Championships.



"It's an exciting goal (winning the World Cup again)," Iniesta told Marca.

"This is a unique occasion and it is important to arrive there in the best possible shape.

"My objective is to win every title possible with my club, so that I can be in the best possible shape going into the World Cup."