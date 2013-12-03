Iniesta: Barca need to improve to retain title

The Catalan club are currently level with Atletico Madrid at the top of the table, with fierce rivals Real Madrid just three points behind.

And the Camp Nou club's first league defeat of the campaign - a 1-0 reverse at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday - has prompted Spain international Iniesta to call for an upturn in performances.

"This is a race and you have to stand up and try to be better," he said. "I am not one iota less confident than two weeks ago.

"I am a person who does not like extremes and both good and bad I like to see things in perspective and balance.

"Sometimes things do not go as you want, not for lack of anything, but circumstances do not allow it.

"There is concern when you lose, but try to make things right. Nobody likes to lose, do things poorly or less well."

Barca, who have lost their last two games following the defeat in Bilbao and last week's UEFA Champions League reverse at Ajax, head to third-tier outfit Cartagena in the Copa del Rey on Friday.