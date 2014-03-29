Iniesta depressed before 2010 World Cup

The diminutive playmaker scored the extra-time winner in Spain's 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final four years ago, but he says that goal was the culmination of a difficult period for him.

"I had a bit of depression, but everyone goes through this kind of thing at least once in their life, don't they?" he told So Foot.

"I had various personal problems that were accumulating. I also had physical problems. I felt fragile.

"This is life, there are good times and bad times. We cross moments of weakness, personal situations that accumulate.

"You have an injury, you have a hard time recovering your level, you lose confidence, you feel weak, you do not do things the way you want, you doubt (yourself).

"I was not satisfied. All this leads you to a path that is difficult to overcome.

"After one year, the months were totally dark, I finally experienced the climax, the best time of my life in South Africa."