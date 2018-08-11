Iniesta opens Kobe account in fine fashion

Andres Iniesta opened his Vissel Kobe account in wonderful fashion against Jubilo Iwata in the J.League on Saturday.

The 34-year-old midfield maestro, who showed he still possess quality of the highest order, was making just his third appearance since joining from Barcelona in May.

Iniesta took Lukas Podolski's pass on the turn and span away from Kentaro Oi with a majestic, fluid first touch.

The World Cup winner then nudged the ball away from the onrushing Jubilo goalkeeper Krzysztof Kaminski and fired inside the near post to put Kobe 1-0 up in the 15th minute.