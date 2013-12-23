Iniesta puts pen to paper on new Barcelona deal

The Catalan giants confirmed last week that the Spain international had agreed terms on a contract extension, with his previous deal due to expire in June 2015.

And the 29-year-old, who has played in 480 matches for Barcelona, has now put pen to paper to end talk of a move away from the Nou Camp.

The Spanish champions have revealed that Iniesta's new contract will be automatically extended from the 2017/18 campaign provided he makes a certain number of appearances.

The gifted playmaker joined the Spanish champions at the age of 12 in 1996 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the world.

Iniesta has won six La Liga titles and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy three times in an illustrious career.

He was also the man who scored the goal that finally ended Spain's wait for a FIFA World Cup final win against the Netherlands in South Africa in 2010.

In addition, Iniesta has won the UEFA European Championship twice and can be expected to play an integral role in his country's bid to retain their World Cup crown in Brazil next year.