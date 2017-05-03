Iniesta returns to Barcelona training ahead of LaLiga run-in

Andres Iniesta was back in training with his Barcelona team-mates on Wednesday after missing the Catalan derby against Espanyol at the weekend.

A right adductor injury ruled Iniesta out of LaLiga action last Saturday, though his team-mates still picked up a 3-0 win against their neighbours in his absence.

Barca were granted two days off following that fixture and Iniesta's return will be a boost ahead of Villarreal's visit to Camp Nou on Saturday.

Luis Enrique's side sit top of LaLiga but are only above Real Madrid, who possess a game in hand, due to their superior head-to-head record.

Barca travel to Las Palmas before entertaining Eibar on the final day, while Madrid still have trips to Granada, Celta Vigo and Malaga to negotiate as well as a home match against fourth-placed Sevilla.