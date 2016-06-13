Iniesta: Spain more focused than ever

Spain are ready to banish the ghosts of Brazil by successfully defending their European title for a second time, according to Andres Iniesta.

Vicente del Bosque's side were humbled at the 2014 World Cup as group-stage defeats to Chile and Netherlands saw them give up their crown with a whimper.

However, they topped their qualification group for Euro 2016 with nine wins from 10 games, and go into the tournament looking to win an unprecedented third title in a row.

Czech Republic provide their opening challenge in France on Monday, and Iniesta is confident Spain are ready to re-assert their dominance.

"The disappointment of what happened in Brazil forces us to be more focused than ever in this competition," said the Barcelona captain.

"We arrive with a responsibility as champions and we want to go as far as possible. Each tournament is different and I think that we have a good squad and can do well."

Three points in their Group D opener would be an ideal start, although Iniesta will not be pressing the panic button if Spain fail to win in Toulouse.

He added: "We have started important competitions losing and still won the title, and we've started others with victories but ended losing.

"Only at the end of the tournament will we be able to say how important the first match was."