Injured Alba out of Spain squad as Monreal steps in

Jordi Alba will leave Spain's squad and miss their away World Cup qualifier against Albania after suffering a thigh injury against Italy.

The Barcelona defender received medical treatment before walking off the pitch in the 22nd minute of Thursday's 1-1 draw in Turin to be replaced by Real Madrid stopper Nacho.

Alba, 27, was the subject of medical tests on Friday morning which confirmed a muscular injury on his left thigh, meaning he will return home.

Spain have called up Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal to replace Alba for Sunday's clash against Albania in Shkoder.

"The RFEF's medical services have contacted FC Barcelona to inform them of diagnostics," read Spain's statement.

Spain have four points from their first two Group G qualifiers, with upcoming opponents Albania sitting top on six.