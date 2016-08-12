Injured Ansaldi set to miss start of Inter's season

Cristian Ansaldi is set to miss the start of Inter's season after the club confirmed he had suffered a knee injury.

The 29-year-old full-back arrived at San Siro last month after spells with Zenit St Petersburg, Atletico Madrid and Genoa over the past three seasons, but has suffered a strained medial collateral ligament prior to making his competitive debut.

Ansaldi sustained the problem in training on Thursday, prior to his presentation as an Inter player later that day.

"Cristian Ansaldi has had a scan on his left knee which has revealed a strained medial collateral ligament," read the club's statement on Friday.

Reports in Italy suggest he will miss two to four weeks of action as a result, with Inter's league campaign due to start away to Chievo on August 21.

Ansaldi had appeared in five of Inter's pre-season matches under former head coach Roberto Mancini, who has since been replaced at the helm by Frank de Boer.