Injured Gera hopes for new contract

The 34-year-old midfielder ruptured his cruciate ligament in a Premier League match against QPR on January 5 and missed the remainder of the campaign.

A similar setback saw the Hungarian restricted to just three appearances in the 2011-12 season.

Despite his injury problems, which look set to rule him out of the beginning of this season, Gera joined the club on their pre-season tour of Austria and remains confident that he can land a new deal.

"We are still negotiating but if the club didn't count on me probably I wouldn't be here," Gera said.

"The club obviously wants to see how fit I am but I hope within two weeks I'll have a contract.”

Gera returned to the Hawthorns from Fulham in 2011, having left West Brom for Craven Cottage in 2008.