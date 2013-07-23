Injured Gera hopes for new contract
Zoltan Gera hopes to be offered a new contract at West Brom despite being out injured since January.
The 34-year-old midfielder ruptured his cruciate ligament in a Premier League match against QPR on January 5 and missed the remainder of the campaign.
A similar setback saw the Hungarian restricted to just three appearances in the 2011-12 season.
Despite his injury problems, which look set to rule him out of the beginning of this season, Gera joined the club on their pre-season tour of Austria and remains confident that he can land a new deal.
"We are still negotiating but if the club didn't count on me probably I wouldn't be here," Gera said.
"The club obviously wants to see how fit I am but I hope within two weeks I'll have a contract.”
Gera returned to the Hawthorns from Fulham in 2011, having left West Brom for Craven Cottage in 2008.
