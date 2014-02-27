Injured Jagielka to miss England friendly
Everton manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed centre-back Phil Jagielka will miss England's friendly with Denmark next Wednesday.
Roy Hodgson names his England squad for the Denmark game on Thursday afternoon, but Martinez has already revealed Jagielka will not be involved due to a hamstring injury.
Speaking at a press conference, the Spaniard said: "Phil has felt his hamstring over the last couple of days and will be missing at the weekend (for Everton's home match against West Ham) and for England."
