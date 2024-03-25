Quiz! Can you name the last 50 countries England have played in friendlies?

6 minutes on the clock, 50 countries to guess.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to score for England under Gareth Southgate?

Even elite players can find it difficult to replicate the intensity of a competitive match when there's nothing really at stake.

Although England have played in some memorable friendlies over the years, most are readily forgotten once the real action gets underway.

As preparations continue for Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate's side are warming up with a difficult game against Belgium at Wembley.

But of the last 50 countries England have faced in friendlies, stretching back to 2011, how many can you name?

