Injured Klose sidelined for three matches

A thigh injury will sideline veteran striker Miroslav Klose for three matches, Lazio have confirmed.

Klose suffered the injury during Lazio's 1-0 UEFA Champions League play-off win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, substituted at half-time in Rome.

The 37-year-old German will now miss next week's return leg, as well as Lazio's opening two Serie A fixtures against Bologna on Saturday and Chievo on August 30.

"The outcome of the tests on Klose was what we expected," team doctor Stefano Salvatori told Lazio Style Radio 89.3 FM.

"The German has suffered a muscular lesion to the biceps femoris in his left thigh. He will not be available for the next three matches.

"After the international break we will conduct more tests to more accurately estimate his recovery time."