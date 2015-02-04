Injured Lacazette set to miss PSG showdown

The influential attacker picked up the complaint during a 2-0 win over Metz at the end of last month, and missed the goalless draw at Monaco on Sunday.

Lacazette looks to have failed to recover in time to take part in this weekend's first-versus-third encounter against the defending champions, but says he is confident the league leaders can pick up three points.

"I trust in my team-mates," he is quoted as saying by le10sport. "I know very well that they can beat Paris without me.

"I will support them and try to have a little word with everyone. They know I'm behind them.

"We talk too much about my absence, you have to trust the players present."