Injured Luiz misses Chelsea trip to Basel

The 2011-12 European champions revealed on Monday that Luiz is not in the 21-man squad for the trip to Switzerland as he requires on-going treatment on a bruised patella that saw him miss Saturday's 3-0 win at West Ham.

But manager Jose Mourinho is boosted ahead of the Group E clash by the return to fitness of club-record signing Fernando Torres.

Striker Torres has been sidelined since the start of the month with an adductor muscle problem and will be targeting a comeback when Chelsea go in search of a fourth successive win in the Champions League.

A point against the Swiss champions will see Chelsea through to the round of 16, but Mourinho will be taking nothing for granted after Basel's shock 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge when the sides met in September.