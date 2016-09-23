Injured Martial to miss Leicester clash

Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United's Premier League match against champions Leicester City, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The France international had to be replaced after 38 minutes of United's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Watford last weekend and missed the 3-1 EFL Cup win over Northampton Town on Wednesday.

Martial, who on Friday revealed he had returned to training, will not be fit in time to take on Leicester on Saturday, with Mourinho stressing it is a calf injury, not a concussion, which has kept him out.

Speaking at a pre-match media conference, Mourinho said: "Martial is not available.

"You are wrong because you say concussion - one thing is concussion, another thing is contusion.

"It is because of a contusion in the calf and ankle area.

"You know when that happened – I think you know," he added, referring to an apparent foul on the forward by Miguel Britos, whose tackle went unpunished, ahead of Watford's first goal at Vicarage Road.

Martial has played in all five of United's Premier League matches so far this season, without scoring.

Mourinho did not rule out Luke Shaw (groin) or Henrikh Mkhitaryan (thigh) for the Leicester game when asked about expected absentees through injury.