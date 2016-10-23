Injured Rooney left out of United squad for Chelsea trip

Wayne Rooney has been left out of Manchester United's squad to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday with an injury.

Reports emerged on Saturday suggesting the United captain would miss the match at Stamford Bridge due to a muscular issue.

While the club have not confirmed the extent of Rooney's problem, they announced he would miss the game due to an injury sustained in their previous training session.

The 30-year-old made his first United start since September 21 in Thursday's 4-1 Europa League victory over Fenerbahce having been recently consigned to the bench by manager Jose Mourinho.

Wayne Rooney is absent from the matchday squad due to an injury sustained in 's last training session. October 23, 2016

"Wayne Rooney is injured. He was feeling it against Fenerbahce but he was keen to play for 90 minutes so he hid it and now he felt it in training," Mourinho told Sky Sports ahead of kick-off.