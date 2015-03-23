Injured Sturridge ruled out of England squad

The Liverpool striker damaged his hip in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester United at Anfield and will play no part in Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier with Lithuania at Wembley on Friday or next Tuesday's friendly in Rome.

A statement on the Football Association website said: "Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has left the England squad and returned home to his club on Monday evening.

"This follows a scan on an injury that he sustained during Liverpool’s game against Manchester United on Sunday.

"The England medical team took the decision on Monday evening having assessed Daniel following the squad's arrival at St. George's Park on Monday afternoon."

Sturridge scored against United and has been restricted to just 11 league appearances in 2014-15 due to a combination of calf and thigh issues.

The absence of Sturridge would appear to enhance Harry Kane's chances of making his first start at senior level for his country.

Sturridge's Liverpool team-mate Adam Lallana has also returned to Merseyside after being ruled out due to a groin injury, with Tottenham's uncapped midfielder Ryan Mason replacing him.