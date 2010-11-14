Injured trio pull out of Dutch squad
By app
ROTTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Khalid Boulahrouz, Urby Emanuelson and Demy de Zeeuw have pulled out of the Dutch squad for the friendly international match against Turkey in Amsterdam on Wednesday because of injuries, officials said.
Boulahrouz sustained a thigh injury on Saturday, while Emanuelson and De Zeeuw were in action on Sunday for Ajax and had trouble afterwards with leg and back injuries respectively.
Coach Bert van Marwijk would not call up replacements and would start preparations for the match on Monday with an 18-man squad, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said in a statement on Sunday.
