Injured Van Dijk to miss Belgium clash
Liverpool will hope Virgil van Dijk's injury is not too serious after he was ruled out of Netherlands' meeting with Belgium.
Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out of Netherlands' friendly with Belgium on Tuesday, the Dutch Football Association has confirmed.
The powerful centre-back is still suffering from a rib injury sustained in Liverpool's clash with Southampton last month and will take no part in the meeting with Roberto Martinez's side in Brussels.
The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes of his country's resounding 3-0 Nations League win over Germany on Saturday, opening the scoring with a 30th-minute header.
He will hope to recover in time for Liverpool's Premier League visit to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
