Injured Van Dijk to miss Belgium clash

Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out of Netherlands' friendly with Belgium on Tuesday, the Dutch Football Association has confirmed.

The powerful centre-back is still suffering from a rib injury sustained in Liverpool's clash with Southampton last month and will take no part in the meeting with Roberto Martinez's side in Brussels.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes of his country's resounding 3-0 Nations League win over Germany on Saturday, opening the scoring with a 30th-minute header.

He will hope to recover in time for Liverpool's Premier League visit to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.