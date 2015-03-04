Injuries fail to dampen Montella excitement

Montella's side boast a 12-match unbeaten run going into their first-leg meeting with the Serie A champions in Turin, but will have to contend with a number of injury concerns - with Borja Valero, David Pizarro, Jose Basanta, Stefan Savic, Nenad Tomovic and Matias Fernandez all doubtful.

"Matches with Juventus for me are always special, even before I arrived in Florence," Montella said on Wednesday.

"When you meet the strongest team there are more incentives and motivations.

"Borja Valero is doing everything possible to recover, Pizarro also. We will evaluate prior to departure.

"Basanta is still a question mark, we will not risk Savic and Tomovic, [Milan] Badelj is fine, [Khouma] Babacar no. Mati Fernandez did a good workout.

"We will still have a competitive team, but we will be forced into making some changes."