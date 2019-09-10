Injury blow for Tottenham’s Lo Celso

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is expected to be sidelined for six weeks after suffering a hip injury on Argentina duty.

The 23-year-old Real Betis loanee picked up his injury in Argentina’s goalless draw with Chile on Thursday.

Now he has returned to Tottenham to start rehab, but is unlikely to feature in club action before the end of October.

“Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury,” Spurs confirmed in a statement.

“The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team’s match against Chile.

“He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October.”