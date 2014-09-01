Injury issues rumble on for Fiorentina's Rossi

The striker has been plagued by fitness issues in recent times and has yet to recover from an issue sustained during pre-season.

And Fiorentina have confirmed that Rossi will undergo keyhole surgery this week to resolve the problem in his right knee.

An official club statement read: "Following an examination by Dr. Andrew Williams in London today, it was revealed that Giuseppe Rossi will require diagnostic arthroscopy surgery to resolve the current problems in his right knee.

"The operation will be carried out later this week after a further consultation requested by the player himself with Dr. Steven Singleton, Professor Richard Steadman's assistant in Veil, Colorado."

Rossi made the move to Florence in 2013 and has scored 16 goals in his 22 appearances.

He previously spent several successful years at Villarreal having begun his senior career with Manchester United.