Injury rules Dost out of Netherlands friendlies

Bas Dost has withdrawn from Guus Hiddink's Netherlands squad ahead of this month's fixtures against the United States and Latvia.

The Wolfsburg striker scored the final goal in his side's 3-1 DFB-Pokal final triumph over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday but will miss the upcoming international games with a hamstring problem.

After an impressive season for the Bundesliga runners-up, which saw him net 20 goals in 36 games, Dost made his first international appearances against Turkey and Spain in March.

However, Hiddink will likely need to rely on Robin van Persie and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar for the USA friendly in Amsterdam and the Euro 2016 qualifier against Latvia in Riga.

After a difficult start to qualification, the Dutch sit third behind Czech Republic and Iceland with just two wins from five games.