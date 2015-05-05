Injury rules Oscar out of Brazil's Copa squad

Chelsea midfielder Oscar has missed out on Brazil's 23-man squad for the Copa America, with head coach Dunga citing injury as the reason for his omission.

Oscar is normally a regular fixture in Brazil's starting XI and has scored12 goals in 45 international caps, but will miss the Copa, which starts in Chile next month.

"He had an injury in his last training session with Chelsea," Dunga said.

"We talked to [Chelsea manager Jose] Mourinho and with the Chelsea doctors. His period of recovery will be somewhat prolonged, so he will not be in the best condition.

"We think he will be better prepared for the World Cup qualifiers, which begin soon after the Copa America."

Oscar - who has played the Olympic Games and World Cup in the past two close-seasons - is out, but club-mates Filipe Luis and Willian made the cut, while Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho also provides representation from the Premier League.

Barcelona forward Neymar is the leading star of the squad, but his club-mate Dani Alves once again misses out, with Porto's Real Madrid-bound Danilo and Monaco's Fabinho the options at right-back.

Brazil, who are chasing a ninth Copa success, have won eight straight friendly matches since there humiliating 7-1 World Cup semi-final loss to Germany.

They begin their tournament against Peru in Temuco on June 14, and also face Colombia and Venezuela in Group C.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves (Valencia), Marcelo Grohe (Gremio), Jefferson (Botafogo)

Defenders: Danilo (Porto), David Luiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Fabinho (Monaco), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Porto), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Everton Ribeiro (Al Ahli), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Shakhtar Donetsk), Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim), Neymar (Barcelona), Robinho (Santos), Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng)