Injury setback for Karamoko Dembele as Celtic midfielder has ankle surgery
By PA Staff
Celtic midfielder Karamoko Dembele faces further time on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.
The 18-year-old has been absent since suffering a fracture during a pre-season game against Bristol City.
Posting a photograph from his hospital bed, Dembele wrote on his verified Instagram account: “Unfortunately I’ve had some problems with the healing process of my ankle fracture so I’ve had to get surgery done, Inshallah back on the field soon!”
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.