Inler buoyed ahead of 'dream' Argentina tie

The nations meet in Sao Paulo on Tuesday for the chance to take on Belgium or the United States in the quarter-finals, with Argentina favourites to progress.

Despite having failed to hit top gear in Brazil, Argentina may well have too much attacking quality for a Swiss side looking to make the last eight for the time since 1954.

Yet Inler, who is relishing the prospect of taking on the likes of Napoli team-mate Gonzalo Higuain, has suggested anything is possible - highlighting the example of Brazil needing penalties to progress past Chile at the weekend.

"For me, for the team, for all it is a dream come true," he told the Swiss Football Association's official website.

"We are playing against one of the biggest teams in world football - against Argentina and (Lionel) Messi. This is a unique opportunity for us.

"Believe me, we will do everything possible to create great things. In a knockout stage, almost any scenario is possible. Just look at the first knockout round of the Brazilians against Chile."

Inler says his team-mates are motivated by the opportunity to create history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 60 years, while also taking full advantage of a talented squad that includes the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Josip Drmic.

"It is clear to us that we could write history. For one, the quarter-final qualification would be exceptional, on the other hand we would then have defeated one of the World Cup favorites," he added.

"A victory would be... testament to our tremendous progress."