Inler left out of Switzerland Euro 2016 squad

Gokhan Inler has been left out of Switzerland's 28-man provisional squad for Euro 2016.

The 31-year-old, who captained the side at the World Cup and has retained the armband during Vladimir Petkovic's time in charge, has been omitted following a lack of playing time with Leicester City.

Inler had claimed he was "sick" at his treatment with the newly crowned Premier League champions, for whom he has made just two FA Cup appearances since the start of 2016.

Petkovic, who has handed a first call-up to Young Boys midfielder Denis Zakaria, said he was "sincerely sorry" to leave Inler out of his plans. Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner is expected to be made the new captain.

There are few other notable surprises, with Borussia Monchengladbach star Granit Xhaka, Stoke City attacker Xherdan Shaqiri and Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez all included.

The squad, which must be reduced to a final 23 for the tournament in France, also contains young Everton forward Shani Tarashaj and rising Basel star Breel Embolo, despite the latter having sustained a patellar tendon injury.

Hertha Berlin duo Valentin Stocker and Fabian Lustenberger - who fell out with Petkovic after he would not guarantee the defender a starting spot - have been left out, as has Olympiacos' Pajtim Kasami.

Switzerland face Belgium in their first warm-up friendly on May 28.



Switzerland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Roman Burki (Borussia Dortmund), Marwin Hitz (Augsburg), Yvon Mvogo (Young Boys)

Defenders: Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Johan Djourou (Hamburger SV), Steve von Bergen (Young Boys), Fabian Schar (Hoffenheim), Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Silvan Widmer (Udinese), Philippe Senderos (Grasshoppers)

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Watford), Blerim Dzemaili (Genoa), Gelson Fernandes (Rennes), Fabian Frei (Mainz), Granit Xhaka (Borussia Monchengladbach), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Renato Steffen (Basel), Denis Zakaria (Young Boys), Luca Zuffi (Basel)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Basel), Haris Seferovic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Admir Mehmedi (Bayer Leverkusen), Eren Derdiyok (Kasimpasa), Shani Tarashaj (Everton)