Insigne eyeing all-Italian Europa League final

Rafael Benitez's side confirmed their place in the semi-finals on Thursday after a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg, giving them a 6-3 aggregate win and a place in Friday's draw.

Insigne, a second-half substitute, praised Napoli's efforts to keep going in the competition and admitted he has set his sights on meeting Fiorentina in Warsaw.

"We have reached a very important target, we gave our all to get here and now we will give everything to go all the way," he told Mediaset.

"We deserve it as a group, as we are so united. We hope to reach the final in Warsaw and win the trophy with this jersey.

"It would be a great sign for Italian football if we [Napoli and Fiorentina] both reached the final. I can promise we will give everything in every competition to go as far as possible for Napoli."